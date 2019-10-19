Asset Dedication LLC Purchases 189 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,431 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.4% of Asset Dedication LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Highwater Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Highwater Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 2,412 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Amazon.com by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 16,202 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,126,000 after acquiring an additional 6,603 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,419 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $202,093,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 55.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price target (up from $2,080.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Cowen set a $2,500.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,400.00 price target (up from $2,225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,258.44.

Amazon.com stock opened at $1,757.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $869.36 billion, a PE ratio of 87.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,774.14 and its 200-day moving average is $1,846.58. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,035.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.29 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $63.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.59 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 4.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 23.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,783.00, for a total transaction of $3,146,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,421,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,773.99, for a total transaction of $6,164,615.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,739,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,443 shares of company stock valued at $40,205,835 in the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

