Asset Dedication LLC Purchases 1,952 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 55.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,475 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,493,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,755 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $77.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $94.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.39. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a one year low of $49.10 and a one year high of $90.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 112.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.74%.

In other QUALCOMM news, SVP Erin L. Polek sold 1,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $103,992.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,518.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin purchased 2,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.84 per share, with a total value of $199,737.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,444.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,985 shares of company stock valued at $892,245. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Barclays downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.68.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

