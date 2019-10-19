Asset Dedication LLC Takes Position in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 65.4% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 2.1% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 43.1% during the second quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 2.0% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 4.0% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 39,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

Get WP Carey alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $93.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. WP Carey Inc has a 1 year low of $63.20 and a 1 year high of $93.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.57. The firm has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.44.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.85). WP Carey had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 38.36%. The firm had revenue of $305.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WP Carey Inc will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. This is a positive change from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.81%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered WP Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of WP Carey in a report on Saturday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

WP Carey Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

Recommended Story: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC).

Receive News & Ratings for WP Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WP Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.