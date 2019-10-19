Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Price Target Cut to C$1.15

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) had its price objective cut by CIBC from C$1.30 to C$1.15 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ATH. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$1.15 to C$1.10 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$1.65 to C$1.10 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$1.00 to C$0.90 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a C$1.50 price target on shares of Athabasca Oil in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Athabasca Oil alerts:

Shares of ATH stock opened at C$0.52 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.89. The firm has a market cap of $282.52 million and a PE ratio of -1.38. Athabasca Oil has a 12 month low of C$0.50 and a 12 month high of C$1.53.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$218.23 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Athabasca Oil will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Athabasca Oil Company Profile

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates in Light Oil and Thermal Oil segments. Its principal properties are the Kaybob and Placid asset areas located in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone assets located in northeastern Alberta.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Athabasca Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athabasca Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.