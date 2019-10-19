Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 26,905,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,905,000 after purchasing an additional 944,836 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,065,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,069,000 after purchasing an additional 98,788 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,914,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,522,000 after purchasing an additional 350,637 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,915,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,645,000 after purchasing an additional 219,691 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,863,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,800 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $50.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.13. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.06 and a fifty-two week high of $51.89.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.3273 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

