Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Buys 778 Shares of Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Arcosa in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Arcosa in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Arcosa in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Arcosa in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Arcosa by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

ACA opened at $33.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.29. Arcosa Inc has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $39.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.31.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.18. Arcosa had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $434.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.22 million. Arcosa’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arcosa Inc will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. Arcosa’s payout ratio is currently 10.99%.

ACA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on Arcosa in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcosa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.29.

Arcosa Profile

Arcosa, Inc manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

