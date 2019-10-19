Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Has $1.30 Million Holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lowered its stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 4.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 19,995.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,127,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $255,285,000 after buying an additional 1,122,121 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,830,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,809,950,000 after buying an additional 454,016 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,674,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,453,711,000 after buying an additional 411,472 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 18.6% in the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,557,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,494,000 after buying an additional 244,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 71.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 527,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,340,000 after buying an additional 220,088 shares during the last quarter. 85.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $227.16 per share, for a total transaction of $4,543,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,081,346.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Air Products & Chemicals stock opened at $214.88 on Friday. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.44 and a 52 week high of $232.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.99.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.03. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $168.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Air Products & Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 price objective (up from $214.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $235.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, HSBC lowered Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.53.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

