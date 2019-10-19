Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Lowers Stake in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lowered its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,458 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PBI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 24.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,608,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,885,000 after buying an additional 5,311,931 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 1,412.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,020,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 953,037 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,800,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,704,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,371,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after purchasing an additional 855,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,630,000. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBI opened at $4.58 on Friday. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $8.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.19. The firm has a market cap of $779.30 million, a PE ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.98.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 113.87% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $860.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PBI. ValuEngine upgraded Pitney Bowes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $6.00 price objective on Pitney Bowes and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th.

Pitney Bowes Inc offers customer information management, location intelligence, and customer engagement products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Commerce Services; Small & Medium Business Solutions; and Software Solutions. The Commerce Services segment provides cross-border e-commerce solutions, domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, fulfillment, and delivery and return services; and mail sortation services that allow clients to qualify large volumes of first class mail, marketing mail, and bound and packet mail for postal work sharing discounts.

