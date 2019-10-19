Atlas Protocol Achieves Market Capitalization of $16.40 Million (ATP)

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 19th. During the last week, Atlas Protocol has traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar. Atlas Protocol has a market capitalization of $16.40 million and $151,068.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atlas Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart and Gate.io.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003663 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012603 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00228266 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.19 or 0.01128939 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000790 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00029569 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00089492 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Token Profile

Atlas Protocol was first traded on August 7th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,065,703 tokens. Atlas Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atlasp. Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Atlas Protocol is atlasp.io.

Atlas Protocol Token Trading

Atlas Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atlas Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atlas Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

