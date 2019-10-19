Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.27 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $386-$390 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $381.53 million.Atlassian also updated its FY 2020 guidance to $0.01-0.01 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlassian from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen set a $152.00 price target on shares of Atlassian and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atlassian from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlassian currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $139.75.

TEAM traded down $5.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.86. 10,657,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,686,517. Atlassian has a twelve month low of $65.17 and a twelve month high of $149.80. The company has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -687.41, a PEG ratio of 88.84 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.40.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 24.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $363.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Atlassian will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

