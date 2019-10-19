ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

ATNI has been the subject of a number of other reports. BWS Financial raised shares of ATN International from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of ATN International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ATN International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Raymond James set a $64.00 price objective on shares of ATN International and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of ATN International in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.33.

Shares of ATN International stock opened at $57.15 on Wednesday. ATN International has a 12-month low of $50.48 and a 12-month high of $88.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $912.91 million, a PE ratio of 44.30 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.53.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. ATN International had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $107.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.51 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ATN International will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ATN International by 92.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 6,225 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC increased its stake in shares of ATN International by 144.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 2,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ATN International by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 85,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,919,000 after acquiring an additional 8,651 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in ATN International by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 217,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,580,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in ATN International by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. 63.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless and wireline telecommunications services in North America, India, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. It operates through three segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers wireless and wireline services; wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services to wireless carriers principally in the Southwest and Midwest the United States; and retail wireless, wireline, and wholesale long-distance voice services to telecommunications carriers.

