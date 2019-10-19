AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Lifted to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC set a $39.00 target price on AtriCure and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Northland Securities cut AtriCure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRC opened at $27.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.54. AtriCure has a 12-month low of $22.57 and a 12-month high of $34.39.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $58.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.76 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 9.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AtriCure will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 1,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $47,982.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 637,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,039,381. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas J. Seith sold 48,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $1,250,846.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 208,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,338,242.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 808,546 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $20,165,000 after purchasing an additional 132,778 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 508,358 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,168,000 after purchasing an additional 32,816 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the 2nd quarter worth $341,000. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 65,848 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the 2nd quarter worth $10,825,000. 88.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

