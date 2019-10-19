AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,074 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,284 shares during the period. AT&T makes up approximately 0.8% of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 563,398,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,879,489,000 after purchasing an additional 6,744,699 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in AT&T by 2.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,817,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,909,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,145 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in AT&T by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,529,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,296,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201,538 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in AT&T by 11.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,058,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,979,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 1,723.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,051,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,543,169,000 after purchasing an additional 43,525,113 shares in the last quarter. 53.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $137,419.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,366 shares in the company, valued at $80,798.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on T. Barclays boosted their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $39.00 price objective on AT&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Desjardins restated an “average” rating and issued a $55.50 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on AT&T from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.28.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $38.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.80 and a 52-week high of $38.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.80. The company has a market capitalization of $281.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.63.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $44.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

