AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Holdings Lessened by Investment Partners LTD.

Investment Partners LTD. reduced its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,533 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,714 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 439.2% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 3,051.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

In other AT&T news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $137,419.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,366 shares in the company, valued at $80,798.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on T. Oppenheimer set a $41.00 price objective on shares of AT&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 price objective on shares of AT&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen set a $40.00 price objective on shares of AT&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.28.

Shares of T opened at $38.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.12 and its 200-day moving average is $33.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.80 and a 12-month high of $38.75.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. AT&T had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $44.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

