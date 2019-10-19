Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avalara Inc. is a provider of cloud-based tax compliance solutions. It offers businesses of all sizes achieve compliance with transaction taxes including sales and use, VAT, excise, communications and other tax types. Avalara Inc. is based in Seattle, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AVLR. William Blair assumed coverage on Avalara in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.40 price target on the stock. Stephens set a $105.00 price target on Avalara and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Avalara in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Avalara in a research note on Monday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up previously from $98.00) on shares of Avalara in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.03.

AVLR opened at $66.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.69. Avalara has a 1 year low of $28.09 and a 1 year high of $94.31.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 23.05% and a negative net margin of 20.13%. The company had revenue of $91.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Avalara will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edward A. Gilhuly sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total transaction of $21,452,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 1,077 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $86,644.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 907,782 shares of company stock worth $76,837,264 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVLR. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara during the second quarter worth about $36,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 47.6% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara during the second quarter worth about $92,000. 78.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

