Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axos Financial Inc. is the holding company for BofI Federal Bank, which provides financing for single and multifamily residential properties, small-to-medium size businesses in target sectors and selected specialty finance receivables. BofI Federal Bank provides consumer and business banking products. Axos Financial Inc., formerly known as BofI Holding Inc., is based in San Diego, California. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley set a $33.00 target price on shares of Axos Financial and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.00.

Axos Financial stock opened at $29.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.30 and a 200-day moving average of $28.13. Axos Financial has a one year low of $23.87 and a one year high of $34.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.01.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Axos Financial had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $123.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Axos Financial’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Axos Financial will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AX. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Axos Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Axos Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Axos Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Axos Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Axos Financial by 6.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

