Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AXSM. William Blair started coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Axsome Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.13.

NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $21.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.20 million, a PE ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 2.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 4.18. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.94 and a 12 month high of $30.50.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.10). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Nick Pizzie acquired 2,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.80 per share, with a total value of $54,064.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 40,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,912. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 41.2% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $167,000. 53.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

