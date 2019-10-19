Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $108.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

BMI opened at $60.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.56. Badger Meter has a twelve month low of $46.69 and a twelve month high of $61.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

BMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Badger Meter from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Badger Meter from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.25.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.