Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Shares Sold by NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reduced its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ball by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Ball by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Ball by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Ball by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 36,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Ball by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 29,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BLL. Citigroup dropped their target price on Ball from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co cut Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Vertical Research cut Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine cut Ball from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ball from $71.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.61.

In related news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 17,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $1,315,913.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 442,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,796,380.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 9,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total transaction of $716,267.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 438,487 shares in the company, valued at $32,553,274.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,119 shares of company stock worth $11,898,845 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ball stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,042,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,206,843. The company has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.73. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $42.24 and a 12-month high of $81.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

