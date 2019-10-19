Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $73.88 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) will report sales of $73.88 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Banc of California’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $75.92 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $71.50 million. Banc of California reported sales of $76.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Banc of California will report full year sales of $286.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $277.30 million to $300.62 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $289.74 million, with estimates ranging from $269.80 million to $318.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Banc of California.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $62.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.09 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 10.28%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BANC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Raymond James cut Banc of California from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill cut Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Banc of California by 485.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Banc of California by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the 2nd quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Banc of California by 35,996.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 19,798 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BANC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.80. The company had a trading volume of 260,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,516. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $753.02 million, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.33. Banc of California has a 1 year low of $12.22 and a 1 year high of $18.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Banc of California’s payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Featured Story: Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banc of California (BANC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.