Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.75 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander, S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple provides banking services to commercial and private customers. The company’s products and services consist of securities brokerage, financial advice services, as well as other related investment activities and operations aimed at individuals and small and medium enterprises. Banco Santander, S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple, formerly known as Grupo Financiero Santander, is based in Mexico. “

Get Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America restated a neutral rating on shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in a report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine raised Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.58.

Shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De stock opened at $6.88 on Wednesday. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De has a one year low of $5.68 and a one year high of $8.74. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.24.

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,445,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,560,000 after acquiring an additional 196,726 shares during the period. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new stake in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,895,000. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its stake in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,967,664 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,741,000 after acquiring an additional 218,346 shares during the period. 10.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De

Banco Santander (México), SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Global Corporate Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

Read More: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (BSMX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.