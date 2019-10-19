Band Protocol (BAND) Market Cap Tops $5.23 Million

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. One Band Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00004185 BTC on popular exchanges. Band Protocol has a market cap of $5.23 million and $1.48 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Band Protocol has traded down 22.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003673 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012655 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00227803 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.13 or 0.01130813 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000790 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00029611 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00089652 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Band Protocol

Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,662,706 tokens. Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Band Protocol

Band Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Band Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Band Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

