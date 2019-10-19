Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 7,715 Shares of National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,715 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.27% of National Bank worth $3,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its stake in National Bank by 151.7% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 100,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 60,274 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of National Bank by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 330,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,979,000 after buying an additional 66,600 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of National Bank by 857.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 67,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after buying an additional 60,859 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of National Bank by 145.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 39,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 23,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Bank by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 225,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,202,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NBHC. ValuEngine raised National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Shares of NYSE NBHC opened at $35.41 on Friday. National Bank Holdings Corp has a one year low of $29.26 and a one year high of $38.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.07.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. National Bank had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 24.37%. The firm had revenue of $73.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that National Bank Holdings Corp will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Maria F. Spring sold 19,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $657,322.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,152. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

