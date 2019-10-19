Bank of America Corp DE Buys 7,857 Shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 258,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,857 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH were worth $3,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH during the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH during the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 26.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 12.7% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 16,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. 48.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH alerts:

In other news, Director Melvin F. Lazar acquired 4,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.16 per share, with a total value of $55,437.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 205,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,492,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Green acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.83 per share, for a total transaction of $256,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 121,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,829.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ABR shares. Raymond James raised ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. JMP Securities set a $14.50 target price on ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.26.

Shares of NYSE:ABR opened at $13.40 on Friday. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $13.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.91 and its 200 day moving average is $12.78. The company has a quick ratio of 15.10, a current ratio of 15.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 44.17%. The company had revenue of $82.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR).

Receive News & Ratings for ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.