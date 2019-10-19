Bank of America Corp DE Makes New $3.17 Million Investment in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 152,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,170,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.23% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ILPT. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the second quarter worth $34,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the second quarter worth $61,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the second quarter worth $84,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the second quarter worth $108,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the second quarter worth $119,000. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ILPT opened at $21.41 on Friday. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a one year low of $18.03 and a one year high of $22.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.93.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.24). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $60.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.59 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.99%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ILPT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Profile

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.