Bank of America Corp DE Sells 1,663 Shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 3.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,663 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $2,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WIRE. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Encore Wire by 1,178.8% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,192,000 after buying an additional 97,453 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,414,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Encore Wire by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 189,326 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,091,000 after buying an additional 65,589 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Encore Wire by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 275,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,122,000 after buying an additional 27,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Encore Wire by 955.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,936 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 21,668 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

WIRE opened at $57.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.26 and a 200-day moving average of $55.70. Encore Wire Co. has a 52 week low of $40.96 and a 52 week high of $61.68.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $336.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.42 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Encore Wire Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is presently 2.14%.

In other news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2, metal-clad, and armored cables for use primarily as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

