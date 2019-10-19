Bank of America Corp DE Sells 8,227 Shares of First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:MCEF)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:MCEF) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 155,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,227 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.31% of First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF worth $2,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

NASDAQ:MCEF opened at $19.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.06. First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF has a 52-week low of $16.96 and a 52-week high of $19.71.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.

