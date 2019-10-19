Bank of America Reiterates “€124.00” Price Target for Continental (ETR:CON)

Bank of America set a €124.00 ($144.19) price target on Continental (ETR:CON) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CON. HSBC set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays set a €115.00 ($133.72) price objective on Continental and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Oddo Bhf set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley set a €150.00 ($174.42) price objective on Continental and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Continental currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €136.69 ($158.94).

Shares of CON opened at €117.56 ($136.70) on Tuesday. Continental has a twelve month low of €103.62 ($120.49) and a twelve month high of €157.40 ($183.02). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €116.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is €126.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion and a PE ratio of 9.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.35.

Continental Company Profile

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

