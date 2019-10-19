Bank of America Trims Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Target Price to $95.00

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) had its target price decreased by Bank of America from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ZEN. Stifel Nicolaus set a $92.00 target price on Zendesk and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush cut their target price on Zendesk from $106.00 to $98.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Zendesk from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zendesk from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.99.

ZEN traded down $3.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.40. 5,601,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,112,161. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.06. Zendesk has a 12 month low of $45.60 and a 12 month high of $94.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.79 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.33. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 27.44% and a negative net margin of 23.70%. The firm had revenue of $194.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Zendesk will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 714 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total transaction of $54,756.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,464 shares in the company, valued at $6,247,474.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 100,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total transaction of $7,704,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,228,532 shares in the company, valued at $94,646,105.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 254,448 shares of company stock worth $19,736,265. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZEN. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Zendesk by 50.0% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the second quarter valued at about $80,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the second quarter valued at about $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

