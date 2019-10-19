Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in shares of Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) by 29.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,223 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.08% of Bank Ozk worth $3,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bank Ozk by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,222,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,699,000 after acquiring an additional 55,669 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bank Ozk by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,117,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,525,000 after acquiring an additional 239,788 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Bank Ozk by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,656,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,843,000 after acquiring an additional 16,193 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bank Ozk by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,292,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,897,000 after acquiring an additional 54,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank Ozk by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 922,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,754,000 after acquiring an additional 293,302 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank Ozk stock opened at $28.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.05 and its 200-day moving average is $29.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Bank Ozk has a 1 year low of $21.02 and a 1 year high of $34.34. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.90.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Bank Ozk had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 32.47%. The business had revenue of $245.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank Ozk will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Bank Ozk’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. Bank Ozk’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.86%.

OZK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Bank Ozk and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bank Ozk from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank Ozk from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.82.

About Bank Ozk

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

