Banyan Network Hits Market Capitalization of $422,769.00 (BBN)

Banyan Network (CURRENCY:BBN) traded 71.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 19th. One Banyan Network token can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEx, IDEX, Bibox and Ethfinex. During the last week, Banyan Network has traded 133.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Banyan Network has a market capitalization of $422,769.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of Banyan Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Grin (GRIN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012582 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000459 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00001031 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000018 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000102 BTC.

About Banyan Network

BBN uses the hashing algorithm. Banyan Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 610,736,186 tokens. The official website for Banyan Network is www.banyanbbt.org. Banyan Network’s official Twitter account is @banyan_network. The Reddit community for Banyan Network is /r/BanyanNetwork.

Banyan Network Token Trading

Banyan Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, CoinEx, Bibox and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banyan Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banyan Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Banyan Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

