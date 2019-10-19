Barclays Reaffirms Buy Rating for Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW)

Barclays restated their buy rating on shares of Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) in a research note published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Barclays currently has a $15.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

MTW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lowered Manitowoc from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered Manitowoc from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on Manitowoc in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a neutral rating for the company. ValuEngine raised Manitowoc from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, OTR Global lowered Manitowoc from a mixed rating to a negative rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.20.

MTW traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.94. The stock had a trading volume of 247,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,166. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.44. Manitowoc has a 1 year low of $10.49 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The stock has a market cap of $422.08 million, a PE ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.42. Manitowoc had a positive return on equity of 7.97% and a negative net margin of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $504.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Manitowoc will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 20.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 264.5% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,961 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 104.3% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,056 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manitowoc during the second quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 16.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. 78.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove brand; and a line of hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

