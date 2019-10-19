Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Pennon Group (LON:PNN)

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Pennon Group (LON:PNN) in a research report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PNN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Friday, September 13th. HSBC reiterated a buy rating on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Pennon Group to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 740 ($9.67) target price (down from GBX 770 ($10.06)) on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Pennon Group to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 780 ($10.19) to GBX 880 ($11.50) in a report on Monday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pennon Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 835.70 ($10.92).

Shares of LON PNN opened at GBX 902.80 ($11.80) on Wednesday. Pennon Group has a 12-month low of GBX 681 ($8.90) and a 12-month high of GBX 876.60 ($11.45). The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion and a PE ratio of 17.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 792.64 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 749.79.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

