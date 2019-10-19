Barclays Reiterates “€17.00” Price Target for Engie (EPA:ENGI)

Barclays set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on Engie (EPA:ENGI) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ENGI. HSBC set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on Engie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank set a €15.50 ($18.02) price objective on Engie and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.50 ($18.02) price objective on Engie and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group set a €15.50 ($18.02) price objective on Engie and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on Engie and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €15.82 ($18.40).

EPA ENGI opened at €14.95 ($17.38) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €14.33. Engie has a twelve month low of €12.16 ($14.14) and a twelve month high of €15.16 ($17.63).

About Engie

ENGIE SA engages in power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through North America, Latin America, Africa/Asia, Benelux, France, Europe excluding France & Benelux, Infrastructures Europe, GEM & LNG, and Other segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

