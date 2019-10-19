Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for BP (LON:BP)

BP (LON:BP)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 700 ($9.15) price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 44.32% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of BP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 730 ($9.54) price objective on shares of BP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 625 ($8.17) to GBX 590 ($7.71) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 605 ($7.91) price objective on shares of BP in a report on Monday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 635.67 ($8.31).

LON:BP opened at GBX 485.05 ($6.34) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 503.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 532.19. BP has a 12 month low of GBX 5.08 ($0.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 583.40 ($7.62).

In other news, insider Brian Gilvary purchased 63 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 505 ($6.60) per share, for a total transaction of £318.15 ($415.72). Insiders have bought 186 shares of company stock valued at $93,864 over the last quarter.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

