Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for BP (NYSE:BP)

BP (NYSE:BP)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BP. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of BP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.06 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.30 to $48.60 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.72.

Shares of NYSE:BP opened at $37.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.75. BP has a 12 month low of $35.73 and a 12 month high of $45.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.68 and its 200 day moving average is $40.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $73.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.79 billion. BP had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 12.12%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BP will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of BP by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 273,321 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,383,000 after purchasing an additional 26,986 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of BP by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,557 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank lifted its position in shares of BP by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 63,872 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 15,392 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its position in shares of BP by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 6,009 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

