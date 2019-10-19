Barrington Research Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC)

Barrington Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $4.30 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, August 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LINC traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $2.14. 4,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,276. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.15 and a 200-day moving average of $2.44. Lincoln Educational Services has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $53.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.93, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. Lincoln Educational Services had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a negative return on equity of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $63.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 693,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 14,582 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $674,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 64.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades; Healthcare and Other Professions; and Transitional.

