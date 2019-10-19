Basic Attention Token (BAT) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $39.54 Million

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. Basic Attention Token has a total market capitalization of $289.58 million and $39.54 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Basic Attention Token token can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00002685 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Poloniex, ABCC and DDEX. During the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003645 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012627 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00227921 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.98 or 0.01126973 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000792 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00029491 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00089110 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Profile

Basic Attention Token’s launch date was May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,350,948,751 tokens. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken.

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Huobi, Kyber Network, Cobinhood, WazirX, GOPAX, AirSwap, Vebitcoin, Mercatox, BitBay, Liqui, ABCC, Livecoin, IDCM, ChaoEX, CPDAX, Bancor Network, IDEX, Binance, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), DDEX, Upbit, Bittrex, HitBTC, Ethfinex, Zebpay, LATOKEN, ZB.COM, Gate.io, Koinex and Radar Relay. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basic Attention Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Basic Attention Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

