Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Given New C$2.50 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

BTE has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC decreased their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$4.25 to C$3.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. CSFB reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$3.50 price objective on shares of Baytex Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$3.00 price objective on shares of Baytex Energy in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Laurentian decreased their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$3.68.

Shares of BTE stock traded down C$0.04 on Friday, hitting C$1.56. The company had a trading volume of 3,403,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,113,589. The firm has a market cap of $870.32 million and a P/E ratio of -6.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.89 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.01. Baytex Energy has a twelve month low of C$1.53 and a twelve month high of C$3.13.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$482.00 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Baytex Energy will post 0.0402484 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kevin Olson sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.20, for a total value of C$880,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 561,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,234,701.60.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

