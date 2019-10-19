BCE (TSE:BCE) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $61.34

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $61.34 and traded as high as $64.65. BCE shares last traded at $64.22, with a volume of 528,835 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BCE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of BCE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of BCE from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$62.82.

Get BCE alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$63.95 and its 200 day moving average price is C$61.39. The company has a market capitalization of $58.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.01.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.90 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.89 billion. Research analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 3.7100002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.793 dividend. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.23%.

BCE Company Profile (TSE:BCE)

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

Read More: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.