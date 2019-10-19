BCI Minerals (ASX:BCI) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.18

BCI Minerals Ltd (ASX:BCI) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.18 and traded as high as $0.17. BCI Minerals shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 162,468 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is A$0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $67.82 million and a P/E ratio of 5.31.

Get BCI Minerals alerts:

In other BCI Minerals news, insider Alwyn Vorster 1,320,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th.

About BCI Minerals (ASX:BCI)

BCI Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral assets in Australia. It explores for salt, sulphate of potash, iron ore, and potash deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Mardie salt project, which is located on the northwest coast of Western Australia. It also owns interests in the Buckland iron ore project comprising mines at Bungaroo South and Kumina located in the West Pilbara region of Western Australia; and Iron Valley mine located in the Central Pilbara.

Featured Story: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for BCI Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCI Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.