Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth $25,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth $28,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 206.7% in the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth $33,000. 68.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Leerink Swann raised shares of AbbVie to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $85.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.97.

ABBV opened at $76.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.69. The firm has a market cap of $113.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. AbbVie Inc has a twelve month low of $62.66 and a twelve month high of $94.98.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.62% and a negative return on equity of 182.70%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. Analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.11%.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin acquired 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.86 per share, with a total value of $3,622,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 92,114 shares in the company, valued at $6,066,628.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.35 per share, with a total value of $663,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 62,114 shares in the company, valued at $4,121,263.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 183,077 shares of company stock valued at $10,705,751. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

