Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $23.59 on Wednesday. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $18.44 and a fifty-two week high of $25.73.

About Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

