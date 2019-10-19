Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Has $4.09 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,354 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 15 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 2.9% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 98,957 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $187,387,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 2,805 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AMZN. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,200.00 target price (up previously from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,600.00 target price (up previously from $2,250.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, July 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,200.00 target price (down previously from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,258.44.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $1,757.51 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,307.00 and a 12-month high of $2,035.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $869.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,774.14 and a 200-day moving average of $1,846.58.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.29 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $63.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.59 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 4.80%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.07 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 23.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,726.06 per share, with a total value of $172,606.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 250 shares in the company, valued at $431,515. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,775.43, for a total transaction of $672,887.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,197,637.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,443 shares of company stock valued at $40,205,835. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

