Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) a €38.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €32.00 ($37.21) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €33.00 ($38.37) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Nord/LB set a €33.00 ($38.37) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €34.70 ($40.35).

FRA DPW traded up €0.24 ($0.28) on Friday, hitting €30.76 ($35.77). 3,727,060 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €29.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €29.20. Deutsche Post has a 52-week low of €30.52 ($35.49) and a 52-week high of €41.32 ($48.05).

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

