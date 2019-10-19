Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Hellofresh (ETR:HFG) a €16.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on Hellofresh (ETR:HFG) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HFG. Deutsche Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on shares of Hellofresh and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Barclays set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on shares of Hellofresh and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on Hellofresh and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Hellofresh alerts:

Shares of ETR:HFG opened at €17.82 ($20.72) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.82. Hellofresh has a 52 week low of €5.83 ($6.77) and a 52 week high of €14.30 ($16.63). The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €13.22 and a 200 day moving average of €9.99.

Hellofresh Company Profile

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Hellofresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hellofresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.