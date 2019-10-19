Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) a €95.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($110.47) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale set a €99.00 ($115.12) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. HSBC set a €109.00 ($126.74) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Independent Research set a €82.00 ($95.35) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €96.00 ($111.63) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays set a €93.00 ($108.14) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Henkel AG & Co KGaA currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €92.85 ($107.96).

FRA HEN3 opened at €93.78 ($109.05) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €91.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is €88.69. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a 1 year low of €103.00 ($119.77) and a 1 year high of €129.65 ($150.76).

About Henkel AG & Co KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

