Berkeley Group’s (BKG) “Add” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their add rating on shares of Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

BKG has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Berkeley Group from GBX 3,280 ($42.86) to GBX 3,480 ($45.47) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Berkeley Group in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($48.35) target price on shares of Berkeley Group in a report on Friday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Berkeley Group from GBX 3,980 ($52.01) to GBX 3,850 ($50.31) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on Berkeley Group in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a sell rating and a GBX 3,428 ($44.79) price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 3,934.10 ($51.41).

Get Berkeley Group alerts:

Shares of LON:BKG opened at GBX 4,528 ($59.17) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,109 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,826.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.64. Berkeley Group has a 52-week low of GBX 3,170 ($41.42) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,620 ($60.37).

In other news, insider Anthony W. Pidgley sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,200 ($54.88), for a total transaction of £42,000,000 ($54,880,439.04). Also, insider Robert C. G. Perrins sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,970 ($51.88), for a total value of £11,910,000 ($15,562,524.50). Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,334,597 shares of company stock valued at $5,526,381,237.

About Berkeley Group

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brands.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.