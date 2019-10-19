Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the company is engaged as a community bank that accepts retail deposits from the general public in the areas surrounding its full-service banking offices and uses those funds,together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, to originate residential mortgage loans, commercial business and real estate loans and consumer loans, primarily indirect automobile loans. “

BHLB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Compass Point raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill downgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.80.

BHLB stock opened at $30.37 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.82 and its 200-day moving average is $30.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.09. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a twelve month low of $25.77 and a twelve month high of $35.99.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $109.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.10 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.28%. Research analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rheo A. Brouillard sold 9,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $310,091.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,931.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,878 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,077 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,920 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

