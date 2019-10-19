Bezop (BEZ) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $237.00

Bezop (CURRENCY:BEZ) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 19th. Bezop has a market capitalization of $220,115.00 and approximately $237.00 worth of Bezop was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bezop token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates, IDEX, TOPBTC and Sistemkoin. Over the last week, Bezop has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003663 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012603 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00228266 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.19 or 0.01128939 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000790 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00029569 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00089492 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Bezop

Bezop’s genesis date was November 17th, 2017. Bezop’s total supply is 89,267,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,685,931 tokens. The Reddit community for Bezop is /r/bezop and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bezop is medium.com/@bezopnetwork. Bezop’s official website is bezop.io. Bezop’s official Twitter account is @BezopNetwork.

Buying and Selling Bezop

Bezop can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, IDEX, TOPBTC, Exrates, LATOKEN, Livecoin and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezop directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezop should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bezop using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

